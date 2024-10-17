Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0145 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $652.90 million and approximately $27.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00541984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00108817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00233031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00074338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.