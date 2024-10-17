Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

MPLX stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Mplx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

