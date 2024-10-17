Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.63 and traded as high as C$18.77. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 18,866 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The stock has a market cap of C$701.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 800 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.96 per share, with a total value of C$87,970.96. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $177,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

