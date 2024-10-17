Mizuho Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $150.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

Allegion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Allegion by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

