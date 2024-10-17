Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 754.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 82.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

