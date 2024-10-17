Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 423.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 420,854 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $912,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

