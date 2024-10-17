LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $475.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

