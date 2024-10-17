Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 33763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 78.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 48.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.