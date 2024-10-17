Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 148,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,299,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,594,000 after acquiring an additional 219,382 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.