Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,318 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.4% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $490.91 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.94 and its 200 day moving average is $464.29.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

