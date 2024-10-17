Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 11,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

