IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 45,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 316,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 13.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $946.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,430.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

