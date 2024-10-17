GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,211,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,600,930 shares.The stock last traded at $31.09 and had previously closed at $29.20.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

