Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 205,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 83,092 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,743. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.