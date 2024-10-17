Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 1,255,488 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.