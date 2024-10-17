Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 95.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 1,519,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. FOX has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

