Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 931 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

