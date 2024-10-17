Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $15.13. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 119,914 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $453.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,880.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

