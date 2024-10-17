First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FJP stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $53.06. 5,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $869,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 390,933.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

