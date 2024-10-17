First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.60. 3,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

