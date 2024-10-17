Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,598. Finance of America Companies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

