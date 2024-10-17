Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $150.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

