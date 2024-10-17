Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($19.07). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.07), with a volume of 4,978,005 shares.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,460 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,460. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,600.00.
About Euromoney Institutional Investor
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euromoney Institutional Investor
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.