Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 6,949,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,734,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $690.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.