Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 6,949,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,734,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
