Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 623,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,341 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th.

EBS opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $480.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

