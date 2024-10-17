ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading 10.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. 528,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 334,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.
Several brokerages have commented on ECN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.48.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.12%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
