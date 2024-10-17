Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 595,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,987.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 378.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.58. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 295.36 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

