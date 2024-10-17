Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.10 and last traded at $130.91. Approximately 1,672,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,415,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.73.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,138,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

