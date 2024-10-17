Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 936 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

