Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
Condor Petroleum Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.
Condor Petroleum Company Profile
Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
