Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.35. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,263 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Concord Medical Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Price Performance

About Concord Medical Services

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

(Get Free Report)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.