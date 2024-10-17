Compton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 109,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,535. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

