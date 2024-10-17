Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 15,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.0 %
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
