Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 15,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,258. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

