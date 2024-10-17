Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

