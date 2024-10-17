AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $32.64 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember forecasts that the company will earn $32.64 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $157.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2025 earnings at $30.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $38.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $36.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $41.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $65.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $181.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,129.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,007.34. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $46.46 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

