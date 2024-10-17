Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 972,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Ault Alliance Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

