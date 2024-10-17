Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 972,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Ault Alliance Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.
Ault Alliance Company Profile
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
