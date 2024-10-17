Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.34), with a volume of 92339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £74.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,847.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

