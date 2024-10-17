American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after buying an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 578.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $67,669,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

