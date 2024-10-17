América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

