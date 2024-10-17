Acala Token Price Up 0.9% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $62.96 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,117.98 or 1.00025933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

