Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,571 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.76. 460,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,942. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.