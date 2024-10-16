Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 35428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after acquiring an additional 320,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after acquiring an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 88,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 495,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
