Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

