Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. 19,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

