PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,510 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of PYLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

