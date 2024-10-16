Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,179,000 after buying an additional 481,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.87. 89,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

