Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

