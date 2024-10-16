MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $609.18. 23,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.63 and a 200-day moving average of $525.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.14.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

