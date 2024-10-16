Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

MNST stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 675,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,644. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

