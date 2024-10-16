Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

